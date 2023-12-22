MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Arkansas State University Red Wolves are gearing up for their first bowl game since 2019.

The Red Wolves are set to face off with the Northern Illinois University Huskies in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday.

Before they take the field, the players took the time to celebrate making it to the bowl, relax and bond as a team.

The Red Wolves are making their third Camellia Bowl appearance and their 10th bowl appearance since 2010.

Kickoff will be at 12 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.