JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas State Red Wolves will be playing in their first bowl game in four years against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama on Dec. 23.

The last time Arkansas State played in a bowl was in 2019 in a victory over FIU in the Camellia Bowl. Arkansas State also played in the Camellia Bowl in 2017 against Middle Tennessee.

Arkansas State is 8-8-1 in bowl games all time, and this will be their third appearance in the Camellia Bowl.

This year’s Camellia Bowl will be Northern Illinois’s first appearance in the game and their 12th bowl game since 2008.