Sports

Arkansas State snaps Sun Belt losing streak in extra inning battle with ULM

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 10:11 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 10:11 PM CDT

JONESBORO, Ark. -- The Red Wolves take the Warhawks to the 12th inning in the 4-3 win.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected