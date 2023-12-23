MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Arkansas State University football traveled to face Northern Illinois University on Saturday in their first bowl game since 2019.

Kickoff for the Camellia Bowl was set for 11 a.m. on ESPN and while the Red Wolves put up a battle to the end, they fell to the Huskies 19-21.

This was the Red Wolves third Camellia Bowl appearance and their 10th bowl appearance since 2010 and A-State fans made sure to show their support.

FOX 16 News sports reporter Josh Berrian will be live tonight 9 p.m. from Alabama to give fans at home a replay of Saturday’s bowl game.