Arkansas Tech golf talks national championship appearance for men and women

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Tech is looking to make some history this month. The school’s golf teams, both men and women, have earned Division II NCAA championship berths for the fourth straight season.

The Golden Suns are competing for a women’s national title this week in Dearborn, Michigan. The Wonder Boys will start swinging in Palm Beach, Florida for the men’s tourney starting this coming Monday.

Nick Walters hears from Arkansas Tech’s head coach and seniors from both men and women teams about the opportunity to win the university’s first Division II national championship.