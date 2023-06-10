LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Maybe the only thing more important than winning to the Arkansas Travelers is community involvement.

Little Rock’s minor league baseball team always delivers family fun on game days at Dickey Stephens Park. On Saturday morning the Travs went a step further by tutoring kids at no cost with their Play Ball weekend youth clinic in cooperation with the MLB.

“Every year the Travs, the Arkansas Travs youth foundation, and the MLB partner for a free clinic here on the field,” youth foundation executive director Lance Restum said. “We got ages from 4 to 14 come down, learn skills and drills, and really just foster the love of baseball here on a beautiful day on a professional baseball field.”

Among the 150+ kids registered to attend Saturday’s clinic, the most common age group was between 5 and 7. The Travelers stress the importance of getting young kids out to learn the game, and most importantly, enjoy their time.

“For a lot of kids they just want to throw a ball or hit a ball,” Restum said. “They just want to have fun. So that’s what we’re out here doing with the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation is having fun, fostering the love for baseball, and making sure the littlest kids get outside and play ball.”

See our full story to hear more about the Travs’ effort to grow the love of baseball in local youth, plus how they’re trying to help break down economic barriers that prevent kids from playing the sport.

You can register for the Travs’ upcoming free clinics at the team’s youth foundation website.