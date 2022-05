FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas softball team won their first ever SEC Softball Championship with a 4-0 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

The Hogs were the No. 1 seed in the tournament field, taking down Ole Miss, Florida and now Missouri to win the whole thing.

Chenise Delce was a stud in the circle for the Hogs pitching a complete game for the Hogs.