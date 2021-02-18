Baseball is back! After canceled season, Arkansas Travelers release 2021 schedule

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As this week’s winter storms die down, a sign of spring is here. At long last, Travs baseball is returning to Dickey-Stephens Park.

Little Rock’s own Minor League team Arkansas Travelers, which did not play in 2020 due to COVID, released their 2021 schedule on Thursday. Opening Day is May 4th vs Northwest Arkansas.

Nick Walters visits with the Travs’ assistant general manager to hear more about the schedule and the community’s anticipation for the upcoming season.

Read more about the schedule release here.