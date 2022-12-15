LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holiday season coming up means it’s almost time for the King Cotton Holiday Classic. Pine Bluff’s historic basketball tournament will play out Tuesday, December 27th through Thursday, December 29th.

This year’s field will feature 16 teams from eight states and plenty of prospects ranked top-100 in their class. Schools representing Arkansas at the event are Pine Bluff, White Hall, Little Rock Mills, and top-ranked Jonesboro.

“People wait all year for this,” tournament director Samuel Glover said. “Sometimes there are hidden gems in Arkansas and when you’re able to bring them to this stage, you may have the number 1 player in the country playing. Then they can be offered a scholarship and go on to the Power Five or play in the NBA as well.”

Players from Arkansas and over state lines will have the chance for recruiting exposure facing top-tier competition. With high school basketball conference play beginning after the tournament, it’s also a chance for teams to improve before playoff chases begin.

“It’s not just going to help Pine Bluff, it’s going to help all teams involved in the tournament,” Pine Bluff head coach Billy Dixon said. “You cannot simulate in practice playing against top-100 players from across the country.”

“It’ll benefit me very well so I can see where I’m at with the top competition from all over the world,” Pine Bluff guard Courtney Crutchfield said ” Little bit of butterflies but I feel like we can go ahead, handle business, and it stays home with us.”

“Seeing your peers and your family, getting the chance to play on that big stage for that competition, it’s very exciting,” Pine Bluff forward Jordon Harris said.

Hear more about the upcoming national tournament on Final Score Sunday night at 10. Head to KingCottonClassic.org to learn more about the event, see the bracket, and purchase tickets.