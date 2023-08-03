LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It may be early on for 2025 college football recruiting, but central Arkansas is already well-represented in the Razorbacks’ class.

Last Saturday, Bauxite athlete Marcus Wimberly committed to his home-state Hogs over Michigan and others. He joins CAC quarterback Grayson Wilson as rising juniors who’ve chosen to stay home. Projected as a safety, Wimberly also stars as a wide receiver and running back for the Miners.

“The ability to have the opportunity to play for the Hogs one day is just awesome,” Wimberly told FOX16’s Nick Walters. “Building relationships, being able to see my family go through this process, it’s just a lot of excitement.”

Offered by Arkansas on June 17 and by Michigan on June 21, Wimberly’s stock rose quickly this summer. In his own words, he went from “ground zero to cloud nine.”

Bauxite head coach Caleb Perry, a former Razorbacks offensive lineman, is pleased with his rising star’s decision after the versatile playmaker helped lead the Miners to a 7-4 finish in 2022.

“I’m just thrilled to death about it,” Perry said. “I want him to consider everybody, but deep down in my heart, I’m like ‘man, just go with Arkansas.’ I knew with him being an in-state guy that was probably going to be what he did, and obviously he did that.

“The biggest part was it’s in-state,” Wimberly said. “I grew up a Hogs fan, Coach Pittman came in and he’s doing a wonderful job. Coach (Marcus) Woodson is a great coach. The culture up there is great… they’ll all have your back. The fans are going to have your back in this state.”

Opting to go ahead and commit as opposed to waiting for other offers, Wimberly looks forward to focusing on winning and honing his craft for the next two years. He plans to join fellow Hogs commit Grayson Wilson in recruiting others to join them on the Hill.

See our story above to hear what skill-sets Wimberly hopes to bring to the SEC and find out what big plans Coach Perry has in store for his team’s most dangerous weapon this fall.