BENTON, Ark. — In 2022 Benton star pitcher Alyssa Houston became the first Lady Panther to ever win Arkansas Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. Fast forward a year and Houston, now a Stanford signee, goes back-to-back garnering the accolade while leading the Panthers to their third straight state title.

“It’s just been a blessing honestly,” Houston said. “Being able to play with some of these teammates I’ve had, being under Coach [Heidi] Cox, to inspire kids that the accolades come when you have fun, trust your teammates, trust your habits and how you play the game.”

The future Cardinals two-way player brought her already-dominant play to new heights this past season. Houston posted a ludicrous 0.51 ERA and bat .687 at the plate with 13 home runs, throwing five straight no-hitters to put the Panthers back in the 5A state final.

In May’s championship at UCA, Houston would shut out Greene County Tech to let Benton three-peat in a 7-0 win, finishing the season unbeaten in 5A South and 29-4 overall.

Recently named the All-Arkansas Preps softball player of the year and female athlete of the year, also winning the Harold Gwatney Award for softball player of the year, Houston hopes her accomplishments can showcase the talent in central Arkansas for years to come.

“You have to grind to belong on this team and belong on Benton,” Houston said. “It was a lot of training… setting more goals that are kind of hard goals, but I wanted to achieve them.”

“People can see it and kind of shed light on it,” Houston said. “There are some athletes out here who can play… I think some of the college coaches are realizing that.”

See our full story above to hear more from Houston on what made her historic success possible and the legacy that she leaves at Benton.