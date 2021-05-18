Benton softball looks to take state on their home field, finish undefeated

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON, Ark. — Benton softball has the chance to not only win a state championship this week. Not only to do so on their home field. But the Lady Panthers can finish the season unbeaten at 31-0.

Nick Walters catches up with the team’s head coach Heidi Cox before the 5A title game vs Greenwood on Thursday at 4PM.

“Last year was a big surprise for us to not be able to finish the season out,” Cox said. “The girls have come in and done exactly what we asked them to do. They bought into the program, and this is a talented group. It’s exciting, and they deserve it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories