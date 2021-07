BENTON, Ark. — Benton opened the city’s own pickleball courts on Friday. Between one-on-one and double matches, as well as future tournaments to come, folks can now come to Tyndall Park for some friendly or fierce competition.

Nick Walters visits the ribbon cutting ceremony and hears from local avid pickleballers to hear their excitement for the court’s future.

If you’re located a little outside of Benton, a pickleball court is also located in Bryant at Bishop Park.