LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Not many schools, in any sport, have done quite what Bigelow did in 2020.

Having gone winless in 2019 at 0-10, the Panthers finish the regular season in 2020 unscathed at 10-0. The smalltown team goes from worst to first in conference 4-2A entering playoffs.

Nick Walters visits with the team to hear about the surprise bounce-back season.