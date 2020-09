It won't be all brotherly love on game night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thursday’s televised game between White Hall and Parkview has a unique storyline: The teams’ head coaches are brothers.

Bobby Bolding, White Hall head coach since 2019, and Brad Bolding, Parkview head coach since 2017, meet for a game that surely means a lot to the two. The brothers preview the game, describing the mind game between the two during game week.