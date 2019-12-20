North Little Rock RB Overcomes Fireworks Injury, Signs with Memphis

“This is the sport I love. I’d do anything just to play.”

A fireworks accident forced Memphis commit Brandon Thomas to undergo three surgeries for nerve damage.

His playing career was up in the air. He healed. He balled. And he signed.

See the full recap of North Little Rock’s Signing Day below.

These Charging Wildcats experienced fruitful careers, appearing in state championships in all of their seasons.

North Little Rock fell to Bryant 21-7 in the 6A Championship this month. The game marked the Wildcats’ third consecutive state final appearance. The team’s last title was in 2017.