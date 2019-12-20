Breaking News
Shooting reported inside Oklahoma City mall

North Little Rock RB Overcomes Fireworks Injury, Signs with Memphis

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

“This is the sport I love. I’d do anything just to play.”

A fireworks accident forced Memphis commit Brandon Thomas to undergo three surgeries for nerve damage.

His playing career was up in the air. He healed. He balled. And he signed.

See the full recap of North Little Rock’s Signing Day below.

North Little Rock Football Players Commit to Futures on Signing Day

These Charging Wildcats experienced fruitful careers, appearing in state championships in all of their seasons.

North Little Rock fell to Bryant 21-7 in the 6A Championship this month. The game marked the Wildcats’ third consecutive state final appearance. The team’s last title was in 2017.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss