1  of  3
Breaking News
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements Update: City of LR found faces contempt of court charge if reinstated officer not given gun and badge by Wednesday, judge rules Danfoss announces closure to Arkadelphia factory by end of 2020, 170 employees to be furloughed

Brazilian broadcast executive gets probation in FIFA scandal

Sports

by: JIM MUSTIAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Jose Margulies, center, leaves federal court following his sentencing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough New York. A federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced Brazilian broadcast executive Margulies to two years’ probation on Tuesday for acting as an intermediary in a scheme to exchange bribes for the media rights to South American soccer tournaments. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced Brazilian broadcast executive Jose Margulies to two years’ probation on Tuesday for acting as an intermediary in a scheme to exchange bribes for the media rights to South American soccer tournaments.

Margulies participated in a “massive worldwide conspiracy” between 1991 and 2015 in which he facilitated $80 million in bribes to soccer officials, said Judge Pamela K. Chen. “This is a serious crime.”

His conduct was part of the FIFA scandal, which “destroyed the credibility of professional soccer,” noted Chen.

The judge also barred Margulies, 80, from working in sports, television and marketing. He has already paid more than $9 million in forfeiture to the government.

Margulies was immune from extradition while living in Brazil but nonetheless came to the U.S. and cooperated with investigators.

“I knew that what I was doing was wrong,” said Margulies, adding that he has nobody to blame but himself.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story