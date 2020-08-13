NCAA cancels all fall championships

Sports

by: Alyssa Orange

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Thursday, the NCAA announced it is canceling all fall championships. It’s important to note this does not affect the College Football Playoffs.

Here is the tweet sent out on @insidethencaa

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories