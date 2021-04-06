Bryant’s Kirk Bock wins Broyles Award for Assistant Coach of the Year

BRYANT, Ark. — One of the unsung heroes in sports is the assistant football coach. One award recognizes the best of the best at that role in grooming talent, and developing kids into young adults.

Named after Razorbacks coaching legend Frank Broyles and his long-time assistant Wilson Matthews, the Broyles Award is given to the most outstanding collegiate assistant football coach in the nation. For the second year, a separate Broyles Award is dealt in Arkansas high school football.

Kirk Bock, a 4-time state champion head baseball coach and 3-time state champion assistant football coach at Bryant, received the honor on Tuesday. Nick Walters catches up with Bock and head football coach Buck James after the award was handed to Bryant, three-time defending champs in class 7A.