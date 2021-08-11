Burnes fans 10 straight to tie record, Brewers rip Cubs 10-0

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night.

A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field.

All 10 of Burnes’ strikeouts during his streak came on a swinging strike three.

Burnes said he didn’t know he was nearing the record. The 6-foot-3 righty did know he was in control.

“I had no clue,” Burnes said. “I just felt I was on it.”

“It takes a lot of swings and misses by the hitters. We tried to stay in positive counts and work ahead. It’s fun to pitch a game like that,” he said.

The 26-year-old Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets when he fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row last June 25.

Burnes struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set a Brewers team record at nine straight. Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy, singled sharply on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.

Burnes (7-4) allowed four hits, walked none and won his fifth straight decision.

“We knew they were going to be swinging early,” said Burnes, who threw 74 of 99 pitches for strikes. “We adjusted a little bit. Instead of being in the middle, we said let’s go to the edges.”

Catcher Omar Narváez homered, got three hits an drove in four runs as the NL Central leaders won their third in a row and improved to a major-league best 37-19 on the road.

Narváez and Burnes followed a straightforward plan.

“Honestly, I just didn’t know how many strikeouts we were getting,” Narváez said. “Like I said, just get strike one and finish it it. I was trying to call the game as simple as possible.”

The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.

Burnes allowed a sharp single to the first hitter he faced, Rafael Ortega, then retired 12 in a row before Duffy’s hit.

“The first four outings were as good as anyone has pitched in a game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Like not just this year, but for a long time. It was fun to watch.”

After Duffy’s single, Burnes retired another 10 in a row before David Bote’s infield single in the eighth.

Leadoff man Kolten Wong doubled twice during a seven-run first inning against Jake Arrieta (5-11).

Arrieta lost his seventh straight decision, allowing eight runs in on 11 hits in four innings. Since his last win on May 25, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner has a 9.92 ERA in 11 starts.

The Brewers sprayed the ball around the field for eight hits in the first.

“They found a hole whether it was in in the infield or outfield,” Arrieta said. “Not a lot of the balls were hit hard and with Corbin on the mound, a couple of runs is all they’re going to need.”

Brewers right fielder Avisaíl Garcia exited with a bruised left hand in the first after he swung at an inside pitch and the ball struck him. He’s day-to-day, Counsell said.

Taylor replaced Garcia at the plate. Taylor lined a single to right to drive in Milwaukee’s fourth run.

ROSTER MOVE

Milwaukee recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and returned LHP Aaron Ashby to the farm team. Milner pitched a scoreless ninth

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Placed RHP John Curtiss on the 10-day IL with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Curtiss, acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, was hurt in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep in Chicago and may be out for the season. The 28-year-old righty was roughed up in his first game with Milwaukee, but since had allowed just one earned run in five outings. … LHP Angel Perdomo also was placed on the 10-day IL (low back strain). … RHP Justin Topa, out all season (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the 60-day IL after rehabbing in the minors. … Closer and LHP Josh Hader (COVID-19 IL) is expected to be available on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.23) faces Cubs ace RHP Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.68) in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. Hendricks has won 11 straight decisions.

