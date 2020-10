LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas made its presence felt in Tennessee on Friday night as Cabot defeated Collierville on the road 38-31.

UCA quarterback commit Tyler Gee helped lead the Panthers to the win with over 300 yards and no turnovers. Cabot is 5-0 on the year and is tied with the likes of Bryant and North Little Rock for first place in 7A Central.

Nick Walters hears from Scott Reed as the Cabot head coach reacts to his team’s out-of-state win.