LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 6A state championship is here! Crosstown rivals Central and North Little Rock meet in Hot Springs on Thursday at 1PM.

Led by 2023 Razorbacks targets Bryson Warren, the Tigers aim for a repeat. 2022 Razorbacks target Kelel Ware and the Charging Wildcats try to pull an upset in the title game after falling to Central two times this regular season.

Nick Walters visits with the teams to hear about their anticipation for the game they’ve worked all year towards.