CONWAY, Ark. — It’s a sight to see: Live sports are back and the pads are on.

UCA held a full-contact situational scrimmage on Wednesday night to close out fall camp. The Bears are to set to host Austin Peay in Montgomery, AL on Saturday, August 29th.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Nathan Brown after the scrimmage to hear his thoughts on the team’s performance and their potential this season.