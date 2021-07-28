Central Arkansas football ready for new challenge, new era in ASUN Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Football season is right around the corner, and it’ll look a little different in Conway. UCA enters a new setting as the team makes their debut in the ASUN Conference after leaving the Southland Conference.

The new-look league formerly known as the Atlantic Sun Conference held their first-ever football media day on Wednesday. Nick Walters checks in with UCA’s head coach and a pair of standout players as they discuss the move to a new conference, plus their thoughts heading into the fall.

ASUN football teams this year include Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, and North Alabama. UCA will try to improve off of last season when they finished 5-4 overall. The Bears open their schedule at Arkansas State on September 4th.