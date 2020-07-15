Central Basketball Dons First State Championship Rings in 21 Years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The champs have been crowned. Now bling has been dealt.

Little Rock Central, the most winningest high school basketball team in Arkansas, celebrated its first state title in two decades on Wednesday. Nick Walters visits with head coach Brian Ross and rising senior Corey “CJ” Camper as they react to receiving their 2020 championship rings.

The Tigers share the 6A state title with Conway since their championship game was canceled. Central became champs despite entering the state tournament in March as serious underdogs.