Central Basketball Dons First State Championship Rings in 21 Years

Sports

A symbolic gift cherished for a lifetime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The champs have been crowned. Now bling has been dealt.

Little Rock Central, the most winningest high school basketball team in Arkansas, celebrated its first state title in two decades on Wednesday. Nick Walters visits with head coach Brian Ross and rising senior Corey “CJ” Camper as they react to receiving their 2020 championship rings.

The Tigers share the 6A state title with Conway since their championship game was canceled. Central became champs despite entering the state tournament in March as serious underdogs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories