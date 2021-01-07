Central looks to repeat as state champs with new-look team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A school with rich history is seeing a new chapter begin for its basketball team.

Little Rock Central won their first state championship in 21 years in 2020. It marked the team’s 19th overall title, the most in the state. With a rebuilt roster in 2021 headlined by star sophomore Bryson Warren, the Tigers aim to go back-to-back.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Brian Ross and touted recruit Warren to hear about their season after starting conference with a win over No. 1 North Little Rock.