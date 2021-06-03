Central, most storied team in Arkansas, starts new chapter under George Shelton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The most prolific football program in Arkansas — maybe the nation — has a new man blowing the whistle.

After Kent Laster left for University High School (Waco, TX), George Shelton was chosen over 26 other candidates in March to take the helm as head coach. Shelton comes from Dumas, having coached in the past at Augusta, Dollarway, and Watson Chapel. Shelton becomes the 7A program’s fourth head coach since 1975, following in the footsteps of Bernie Cox, Scooter Register, and Laster.

Nick Walters visits the Tigers’ workouts to hear why Shelton is excited about the program’s future, not its past.