Central, North Little Rock set for state final rematch between new-look rivals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday night will feature a conference-opening clash between Arkansas basketball powers and long-time rivals. Razorbacks signee Nick Smith and state champion North Little Rock will visit defending runner-up Little Rock Central.

Nick Walters visits with head coaches from each side to hear about the teams’ new rosters and how their non-conference slates fared. North Little Rock has made headlines since Smith transferred from Sylvan Hills along with Corey Washington to join Oregon signee Kel’el Ware. The Charging Wildcats playing a national schedule this season isn’t distracting them from earning a sixth state title in ten years.

“They have a goal to win a state championship and they know this is a part of the process to do that,” head coach Johnny Rice said.

After losing star Bryson Warren after last season, the Central Tigers look to agains assert themselves as a contender in 6A with the help of sophomore Razorbacks target Annor Boateng.

“We need to have a great two months and try to defend our conference championship,” head coach Brian Ross said. “There’s nothing like Central vs North Little Rock. It truly is a one of a kind experience.”

Catch highlights as Charging Wildcats take on Tigers Tuesday night on FOX16 at 9.