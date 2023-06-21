LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Between throwing down dunks, sinking threes, and sending back rejections, Central basketball star Annor Boateng is no stranger to impressing on Arkansas courts. Or for that matter, on hardwood nationwide while attending various showcases through an illustrious high school career.

Over a 2-week stretch this June, the 4-star 2024 Razorbacks target got the chance to turn heads on a different continent by competing in Europe.

The 6-foot-5 projected small forward went toe-to-toe with some of the best young talent the world has to offer in Travisa, Italy. Participating in the Adidas 3SSB circuit, Boateng was joined by 5-star 2025 Benton power forward and fellow Razorbacks target Terrion Burgess. The two were roommates through the trip and faced top prospects representing Nike and Under Armour.

“Us being there, it was like putting our state on the map,” Boateng said at Pinnacle Mountain State Park on a bonding activity with his Central teammates. “It was basically to play against higher level competition or potential G-League players, as well as NBA draft picks.”

Boateng rose to the occasion, impressing NBA scouts in attendance and the Euro team coaches tutoring him in Italy. The uncommitted Central Tiger, known for his athletic plays in the paint and energetic defense, gained respect for his offensive game by shooting what he says was about 46% from the field.

“These are people who are potentially going to the league so you play against high-level players, high IQ players, so you have to just grow up,” Boateng said. “Being in that environment I feel like I grew a lot… Me and [Terrion,] we basically killed it. So it was great being able to represent our state.”

Currently rated by 247Sports Composite score as the top 2024 prospect in Arkansas and 27th-best in the nation, Boateng is still weighing his options for a commitment. The widely coveted recruit has let his list of offered schools dwindle itself down to a list of real choices telling by the teams’ communication or lack thereof. The Razorbacks appear to still be interested.

“My list has narrowed down to just the people who still talk to me,” Boateng said. “There has been some additions recently. I still keep in contact with the Arkansas staff, like Coach Smart and Ronnie Brewer. They still try to keep in contact.”

Boateng doesn’t have a concrete timetable for his commitment, but he says he’d like to condense his options or even have a decision early on his senior year. Either way, Little Rock’s sought-after baller isn’t letting any pressure affect his preparation for another shot at earning Central’s first outright state title since 1999.

“It’s been a good process but I’m not trying to let it stress me out,” Boateng said. “I’m just taking it how it comes.”

See our full story above to hear more from Boateng on his experience competing in Europe, his time learning alongside Burgess, and where his head is at on the recruiting trail.