LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Coming off the program’s best-ever signing class, the future for Razorbacks basketball still looks bright. 5-star prospects Baye Fall and Layden Blocker make up Eric Musselman’s 2023 class. Another potential building block for 2024 is at Little Rock Central.

“There’s the occasional ‘Go to the Razorbacks’ and there’s the ‘Go where you want,'” Arkansas target Annor Boateng said “Whatever’s best for me, I’ll make that decision. But I love the Razorback fans. They come here every time, and they always show support. So it’s all love.”

Standing at 6’6″ and weighing in at 200-plus, Boateng has climbed ranks at 13th nationally by Rivals and at No. 54 by 247Sports. The 5-star recruit’s offers include multiple SEC teams, Arkansas and Auburn viewed as early favorites to land the projected small forward.

Following the footsteps of Central greats like former Hog Joe Johnson, Boateng sets a high bar to live up to. Bringing the first state championship to Central since 2020, more importantly their first outright title since 1999, is at the top of his list.

“I also have some goals set up for myself like Gatorade Player of the Year,” Boateng said. “Being recruited by coaches, they’ll tell you what you need to work on. Especially Arkansas… I really made a focus on those things so I improve and elevate my game.”

With a decision on his collegiate future looming after beginning official visits, Boateng focuses first on the goal at hand. Central enters this week ranked third in the state and second only to Jonesboro in class 6A. A touted junior debated among prospect rankings, Boateng understands the weight on his shoulders but embraces the expectations that comes along with it.

“There’s no pressure but at the same time I’m just trying to be me and represent my state,” Boateng said. “I know I have a lot on my back and I have some things to improve here and there. I just need to be content with myself and play with confidence and keep on going.”

“And then,” Boateng said. “The city can have me as a representative.”

See our full story on Central’s newest star to hear more about his state championship aspirations and his thoughts on the Razorbacks’ up-and-down 2022-23 season.