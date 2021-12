LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bryant and Fayetteville are set to face off at War Memorial Stadium in the 7A state championship on Saturday night at 6:30. The top-ranked Hornets aim for a fourth consecutive title while the Purple Dogs look for a return to glory after going back-to-back in 2015-16.

Hear from head coaches Buck James and former Razorback Casey Dick as Nick Walters breaks down the biggest game of the year in the biggest classification.