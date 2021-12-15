Clarendon’s Dax Courtney, Quincey McAdoo react to signing with Razorbacks

CLARENDON, Ark. — Clarendon’s 4-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo and 3-star tight end Dax Courtney inked with the Razorbacks on Wednesday, making it official as future Hogs.

Pledging to Arkansas in August 2020 as the second commit of the class, 6’6″ Courtney couldn’t be happier to bleed Razorback red. A former Florida State commit, McAdoo flipped to his home state Hogs in April. Speedy and lengthy at 6’3″, the standout wideout can’t wait to hit the Hill.

Nick Walters caught up with the home state Hogs on Signing Day.