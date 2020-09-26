Clevinger gets shot, Padres hope he can pitch in playoffs

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger works against a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego pitcher Mike Clevinger got a cortisone shot for his ailing right elbow Friday and the Padres are hopeful he’ll be OK for the playoffs.

Clevinger, acquired last month in a big trade with Cleveland, left his start against the Angels on Wednesday after just one inning.

The Padres have already clinched a postseason spot and the NL’s No. 4 seed, and will open the playoffs next Wednesday at Petco Park. Before the early exit, Clevinger had been presumed as the Game 1 starter in the wild-card round.

“We have not ruled out anything for next week and the first round of the playoffs,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said.

An MRI exam and other tests showed Clevinger had a right posterior elbow impingement.

“I think we got really good news,” Preller said.

If Clevinger can’t pitch the playoff opener, that role could go to Dinelson Lamet.

Clevinger (3-2) is expected to rest for 48 hours and then attempt to play catch. He was obtained in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland on Aug. 31.

“Hopefully, the injection does the trick,” Preller said.

