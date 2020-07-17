Coaches across Arkansas reflect on football season being in jeopardy

Trying to stay grounded while the season is up in the air

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The seemingly impossible is becoming increasingly probable — A fall with no Friday night lights.

Nick Walters shows us 11 high school football coaches across Arkansas who try to give answers to the questions everybody’s asking. Topics include whether they believe the season will happen, what factors will influence the decision, and how they’re treating the situation in their own program.

Teams include Benton, Glen Rose, Bauxite, Harmony Grove, Malvern, Hot Springs, Lake Hamilton, Lakeside, Fountain Lake, Little Rock Central, White Hall, and Pine Bluff.