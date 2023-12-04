LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a great season, the Arkansas State Red Wolves are going to the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

The game will start at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23, with the Red Wolves talking on the Northern Illinois Huskies in the historic Crampton Bowl. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

EVENTS

The Red Wolves pep rally is Friday, Dec. 22, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Union Station and Train Shed downtown.

Fan Fest opens on game day from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Crampton Bowl.

Reserved tickets run $30 and $40, with luxury hospitality options at $100 and $150.

PARKING

Parking must be purchased online, with no payments accepted on the lot. Accommodations for RV parking and for tailgating are available, with shuttles running beginning 8 a.m. on game day.

ROOMS

Hotel rooms begin at $99 up to $159 at partner hotels for a single. Currently, the booking site shows many rooms available, but the best move is to book early.

TRAVEL

Airfare from Little Rock runs in the high $600, low $700 range, round trip, with flights from Jonesboro higher, at approximately $800 to $1,200.

Driving to Montgomery is roughly six hours from Jonesboro and nearly seven hours from Little Rock. Either way, drivers will cross through Memphis, and it is a good idea to check the Tennessee Department of Transportation website for construction closures in the bridge area.

AFTER THE GAME

Montgomery has a lot of sightseeing and things-to-do options.

Montgomery has 271 restaurants listed, so finding something to eat should be easy enough. Central restaurant and Dreamland BBQ, both in the entertainment district, get consistently high marks.