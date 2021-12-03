Brad Smiley named head coach of the Southern Arkansas University football team

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 3, 2021, Brad Smiley was announced as the new head coach of the Southern Arkansas football team. Smiley has 27 years of collegiate coaching experience at the NCAA Division I, NCAA FCS, and NJCAA levels.

“After an extensive national search, it became evident that Coach Smiley was the right man to lead our football program,” said Southern Arkansas University Director of Athletics Steve Browning. “His experience and success at multiple levels along with his vast knowledge of recruiting in our region stood out during this process. I would like to thank Dr. Berry for his leadership during this process and the search committee for an outstanding job working through an impressive candidate pool. We are excited to welcome him, Janna, Ben and Clary into the Mulerider family. We can’t wait to see where Coach Smiley takes this program!”