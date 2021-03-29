Dungee Selected to Participate in 2021 State Farm College 3-Point Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – Chelsea Dungee has been selected to the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 32nd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, announced today. The event will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University Campus in Indianapolis on Thursday, April 1. Dungee is one of eight players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Dungee comes into the event after shooting a career-best 38.7 percent from beyond the arc during her senior season. The accolades have started to pile up for the Razorback guard, as she has earned a spot on the AP’s Third Team All-America, the All-SEC First Team, and a spot on the WBCA All-American Regional Finalist list. Dungee also declared for the WNBA Draft, where she has been projected to go in the first round.

Intersport, producers of the event, invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships (eight dunkers, along with eight men’s and eight women’s shooters). The program showcases the dunking and sharp-shooting talents of the nation’s top college basketball players during the Men’s 3-point Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship, the Battle of the Champions, the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship and the IHOP Team Shootout.

A complete roster of participants will be released at a later date.

For more than 30 years, several of the top players in college basketball have competed in the College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships including: Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Kyle Korver, Bobby Hurley, Michael Finley, Allan Houston, Wesley Matthews, Yogi Ferrell, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, Kristi Toliver, Tiffany Hayes and Ariel Atkins.

This year’s event will be closed to the public. Fans can watch the event live on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET on April 1 and can visit CollegeSlam.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

