Head Hog Eric Musselman named Naismith Award semi-finalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has the Razorbacks knocking on the door of a Top 10 ranking heading into SEC tournament play, and now he is being recognized on the national stage.

On Friday Musselman was named one of 10 semi-finalists for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

This puts Musselman in some elite company in just his second year heading up the hoops program. Other semi-finalists include Mark Few of Gonzaga, Scott Drew of Baylor and fellow SEC coach Nate Oats of Alabama.

The #12 Razorbacks will end the conference regular season in second place, earning a double-bye in the SEC tournament tipping off next week in Nashville. That is a major leap forward in the program from the previous season’s 11th-place ranking.

Arkansas heads into that tournament following a big February, when the team went 6-0 with major wins over then #10 Missouri and then #6 Alabama.

The finalists for the Naismith Award will be announced March 17, with the winner being announced April 4.

The Razorbacks look to wrap up SEC play Saturday at Bud Walton Arena when they host Texas A&M.