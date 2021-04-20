UPDATE: Arkansas, Grambling State Canceled Due to Weather Conditions

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas and Grambling State were scheduled to play today, but instead the game has been canceled.

It’s expected to very cold, windy and possibly some wintry conditions in Fayetteville today. The game was originally slated to begin at 6:30 p.m., but was moved up 90 minutes due to the expected weather conditions.

Arkansas (30-6) and Grambling State (11-18) will try to get the game in. Dave Van Horn is just glad to be playing anyone on a Tuesday following Sunday’s disappointing 11-10 loss to Texas A&M in Baum-Walker Stadium.

“Yeah I would rather play than not play,” Van Horn said of Tuesday games. “Gives us a chance to get out there and hopefully straighten a few things out. Hopefully we play well and hopefully we win a game, but yeah I like to play on Tuesdays.”

Usually this game appears to be a mismatch on paper, but then turns into a decent game.

“It’s usually a pretty competitive game,” Van Horn said. “They have some pretty good athletes. A lot of times it’s like where are we in our pitching and where are they in their pitching. We used a lot of guys this weekend. We still have a few guys maybe we didn’t put on the 30-man roster that should be available. Obviously we play Thursday of [this] week not Friday. So we have a short week as far as conference. So we have a decision to make on how we handle that. I think the bottom line we would like to play Tuesday if at all possible.”

The two teams have played three common opponents. Arkansas is 7-0 against Mississippi State, Memphis and UAPB. Grambling State dropped three games to Memphis, one to Mississippi State and then won a trio of contests over UAPB. So they are 3-4 against the same teams.

Kole Ramage (2-1, 7.58) will get the start for the Hogs.

Undisputed No. 1

There’s no change at the top.

The Razorbacks led all six major polls released Monday, checking in as the unanimously top-ranked team in college baseball for week 10 of the season. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today each put Arkansas atop their respective rankings for the second week in a row.

It is the fourth time that Arkansas is the undisputed No. 1 squad this year as well as the eighth consecutive week that the Hogs maintain the top spot in at least one of the six.

Sooieville Sluggers

Arkansas is college baseball’s leader in home runs. The Razorbacks have hit 70 homers in 36 games this year, eight more than any other team in the country this year. Old Dominion ranks second with 62 in 34 ballgames, while LSU, Texas Tech and Southern Illinois are tied for third with 52 each.

The Hogs’ astounding 1.94 homers per game is second in the country behind only Northwestern (1.96). The Wildcats have swatted 47 home runs in 24 games.

Two Razorbacks have blasted double-digit homers this season, including Matt Goodheart (11) and Brady Slavens (10). Goodheart, the reigning National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, swatted five dingers in four games last week.

Nationally Speaking

Dave Van Horn’s offense is a threat in more ways than one. Along with home runs, the Razorbacks lead the nation in base on balls (224) and runs scored (306).

Arkansas’ team slugging percentage (.519) is fourth best in the country and second best in the SEC. The Hogs’ team on-base percentage (.412), meanwhile, is 10th best in the nation and the best in the conference.