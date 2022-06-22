BRYANT, Ark. — On Tuesday night in the College World Series, Bryant High School product Will McEntire helped lead the Razorbacks to a season-saving 11-1 win over Auburn.

The former walk-on pitcher threw a career-best seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits with a career-best nine strikeouts, the second-most all-time by a Razorback in the program’s trips to Omaha.

“For this community, we got skin in the game. That’s our own out there,” Bryant head baseball coach Travis Queck said. “Will’s always had that ability but seeing it last night in that moment, in the largest stage he’s ever pitched in, he stayed true to who he was… He stepped up for his team. He stepped up for his community and for his state. That embodies who Will is. He always wants to do things for other people.”

Fellow Bryant alumni Austin Ledbetter, a 3-time state champion quarterback for the Hornets football team, also took the mound in relief on Tuesday vs Auburn and on Monday vs Ole Miss.

The Arkansas win set the stage for a rematch with Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

McEntire and Ledbetter’s high school coach is proud of how the former Bryant standouts are representing the community under a national spotlight.

“Win, lose, or draw I’m extremely proud of both those guys,” Queck said. “How they’ve carried themselves and represented not only this school but this community.”

First pitch between the Razorbacks and Ole Miss is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.