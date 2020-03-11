Conway Looking for Redemption against Central in Title Game

Game Three is the Only One that Matters

It’s been a decade since Conway high school has won a state basketball title, but Saturday they have a chance to change that.

The Wampus cats had to climb a steep tournament bracket to make it to the championship game. They took down No. 1 central seed, North Little Rock, 72-57 in the quarterfinals, then No. 2 western seed, Fayettville, 55-48.

Just making the championship game has the team on a high.

“It’s a dream come true,” senior guard Caleb London said. “I was telling coach Longing that ever since tenth grade I had a dream that I won a championship here at Conway.”

“It’s not just another game, and you use that a lot through the course of the season,” Conway head coach Salty Longing said.

It’s been quite the tournament run for the Wampus Cats, now the only team that stands in their way is Central, who Conway has lost to twice this season.

“Being that it’s Central it puts a little chip on our shoulder, a big chip on our shoulder,” London said. “When I see them on the court come this Saturday, I’m going out there to beat them and be 4-0, so we can be state champions and we can hang the banner.”

It’s always difficult to a beat a team you’ve lost to twice, but coach Longing knows the changes his team needs to make come Saturday.

“We’ve got to do a better job of keeping them out of the paint,” Longing said. “They’ve carved us up pretty good of penetration. If we want success Saturday night we’re going to have to contain the ball a lot better.”

This is a big opportunity for coach Longing. He is rooted in the Conway program and won a state championship in 2010 as the assistant coach, and now has the chance to win one as the top dog.

“I don’t need it for me,” Longing said. “I just like to watch the kids get to celebrate something special for themselves.”

“I know I give him headaches sometimes,” London said laughing. “But, our relationship has definitely grown and I want to win this for him too.”

Conway plays Central in the 6A state championship game Saturday March 14 at 7:45 p.m. at Hot Springs Convention Center.