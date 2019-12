Corona Centennial (CA) defeat NSU University (FL) 68-58 on Saturday to become 2019 King Cotton Classic champions.

Despite trailing by 5 at half, the Huskies rallied down the stretch to become the second winner of Pine Bluff’s annual high school basketball tournament after its 18-year hiatus.

Centennial’s path to the tournament title game included defeating Arkansas’ own Bryant on Friday and Jacksonville on Saturday.