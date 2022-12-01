LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hazen High and Carlisle High are 10 minutes down the road from one another, and now they’re in each other’s way of a state title. Each coming out of conference 4-2A, the Hornets and Bison will meet in the 2A state final on Friday at noon.

We went to both towns to hear from coaches and players who look forward to one school making history. Hazen looks for their first-ever state championship while Carlisle goes for their first since 1960.

“We get the chance to play Carlisle on the big stage and I know both communities are really excited about it, and the kids are excited about it,” Hazen head coach Joe Besancon said. “You play your arch rival and if you’re going to win your first one it’d be pretty sweet to beat them.”

“It’s really cool because you know all those guys, it’s like playing family,” Hazen center/defensive end Collin Kee said. “Just really hoping we can bring it home.”

“We go to church together, hang out together, it’s just a really cool experience to line up against a guy you know and see on a daily basis,” Carlisle running back said. “This has been a dream of mine for a really long time.”

Hazen enters the state final unbeaten at 12-0 while Carlisle, despite winning just one game last season, comes in at 11-1. The Bison’s lone loss came in their annual rivalry game against the Hornets, falling at home 38-30.

“I’m hoping ultimately when the game gets started and the kids get between the lines tomorrow that they’re able to kind of forget about that and focus on the game,” Carlisle head coach Caleb Shock said. “But leading up to it there’s a lot of things that add layers on top of being able to play for a state championship.”

Hazen and Carlisle teams agree that no matter the outcome this matchup is one they’ll never forget and one that the towns will talk about for years to come. You can catch highlights of the state championship on FOX16 Friday night.