D2 power Ouachita Baptist ready for long-awaited kickoff after canceled season

"You can feel the excitement in the air here. Football's coming."

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — For Ouachita Baptist’s football team, it’s felt like an eternity since November 23rd, 2019.

After earning their third straight Great American Conference title and winning their 27th straight GAC game, the Tigers fell just short to Lindenwood in the playoffs that day. OBU’s 2020 season would later be canceled, making the upcoming 2021 kickoff all the more special.

Nick Walters visits Cliff Harris Stadium as the Tigers buckle up the pads for their first full-contact practice this fall. Hear the team’s lessons from a lost season, why they expect to continue a winning tradition, and their thoughts on Ouachita Baptist legend Cliff Harris being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.