LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Touchdown Club has had a stacked lineup of guest speakers so far this fall. Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman, SEC Network’s Laura Rutledge, and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning have helped kick off the football season.

On Monday in downtown Little Rock, Dallas Cowboys running back great Tony Dorsett spoke to the club. At age 69, ‘TD’ is a Heisman trophy winner, college football national champion, Super Bowl champion, and a past Cowboys rushing record holder.

Slender-framed in his playing days and standing at 5-foot-11, Dorsett broke the mold for running backs in his era of the ’70s and ’80s. Dorsett shared his journey proving doubters wrong at Pitt and in the NFL.

“We had to go out and get weighed so I would put rocks in my pockets so I could make the weight,” Dorsett said. “When I went to Pitt I was 155 pounds soaking wet. When the coaches saw me they were like ‘that’s him? This tiny guy…’ My whole theme was ‘I’m a thin piece of leather but I’m well put together.'”

Functioning as a “space back” instead of a traditional between-the-tackles runner, Dorsett thrived under Tom Landry. The second overall pick in the 1977 NFL Draft would play 11 of his 12 NFL seasons in Dallas and compile 12,739 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns.

“When I went to college, everyone thought I’d be too small to play major college football. To do what I was able to get accomplished means a lot to me.”