LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas Razorback and current Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders will be hosting a youth football camp at the Little Rock Air Force Base this week.

The camp, which will be hosting at least 150 children ages 6-14 from the Little Rock AFB community on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, the event will run from 1 P.M. until 4 P.M. and it will run from 9 A.M. until 12 P.M. on Tuesday at the Warfit Pavilion.

Sanders is a Texas-native and won a national championship at the University of Alabama in 2020 before transferring to the University of Arkansas in 2022 where he won first-team All-American and All-SEC honors in his only season with the hogs.