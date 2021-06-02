ESPN analyst breaks down history-making Hogs ahead of Fayetteville Regional

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In June, the ‘Diamond Hogs’ will look to validate their other moniker of ‘Omahogs.’

The undisputed number 1 team in the country for months running, with not a single SEC series loss to their name, Arkansas hosts the Fayetteville Regional this weekend. As regular season conference champs, and now for the first time in program history SEC tournament champs, the Razorbacks begin the postseason hunt for the College World Series.

ESPN/SEC Network baseball analyst Kyle Peterson, who was on the call for the SEC tourney in Hoover, tells us and 103.7 The Buzz his thoughts on why Arkansas is being touted as one of the best in college baseball history. Hear the 3-time All-American pitcher’s opinion on SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps, the Hogs’ competition this weekend, what the team proved to him the most last weekend, and more.

Arkansas hosts New Jersey Institute of Technology on Friday at 2PM, and will advance to play the likes of Nebraska and Northeastern.