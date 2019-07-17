Fearless 40 Features: Hazen Hornets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Hazen Hornets, who are coming off a great 2018, where they made the 2A Championship Game before falling to Junction City.

The Hornets have about five coming back on both sides of the ball, but need to fill holes on that offensive line. Every starter from last year graduated.

Head Coach Joe Besancon says he’s impressed with the muscle he has on this year’s squad.

“I think they’ve all done a good job, you know. Naturally, since football was over last year, we’ve been lifting weights, so I saw a lot of improvements in our strength and you know that’s gonna play a big part in our success,” Besancon says.

“Well, you know, we don’t have as much size up front, but it’s gonna be fine,” says Blayne Toll, the quarterback and defensive end. “It’s still strong, work hard.”

“Just fast and just not many people have played that much this year, all the non-new players on the line,” says Brayden Vanhouten, the center and defensive tackle.

The Hornets play the Cross County Thunderbirds on August 30.