Fearless Friday Awards: Best Fumble Recovery – Harding Academy OL Elijah Swindle

SEARCY, Ark. — Harding Academy center Elijah Swindle wins the 2020 Fearless Friday award for Best Fumble Recovery. On December 11th against Glen Rose, Swindle made an offensive lineman’s lifelong dream come true.

When the ball was poked out from his quarterback’s grasp at the goal line, Swindle caught the fumble in mid-air and carried it in for a touchdown. The play in the semifinal game helped carry Harding Academy to a second straight state championship appearance.

“It’s like a tall tale,” head coach Neil Evans says. “It’s like Paul Bunyan had recovered that fumble. He’s gone down in Harding Academy folklore.”

Nick Walters surprises the two-time state champion Wildcats senior with the trophy and hears his reaction to the honor. Swindle is the first ever offensive lineman to claim a Fearless Friday award.