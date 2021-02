SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sylvan Hills linebacker Matthew Spencer wins the 2020 Fearless Friday award for Best Fumble Return. On August 28th against Maumelle, Spencer picked up a loose ball off the line of scrimmage, broke a tackle, and took daylight for a 50-yard scoop-and-score.

Nick Walters surprises the Bears junior with the trophy and hears his reaction to the honor.